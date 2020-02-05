Standing behind Trump, Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of his State of the Union speech right after he finishes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore in half a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday shortly after he concluded his address in the House chamber.
As is custom, Trump had given Pelosi a copy of his remarks before he began the speech. But as soon as he was finished and while Republicans were cheering his remarks, she stood up behind the president and ripped the speech papers in half.
The unprecedented gesture was just one of many signs of contention between the two leaders, and more broadly, between members of both political parties.
Earlier in the evening, after Trump reached the lectern before starting his remarks, the president did not shake Pelosi's outstretched hand. He went on to deliver a deeply partisan speech, prompting audible groans from Democrats in attendance at various points while Republicans often cheered loudly and chants of "four more years" rang out. At other points, while Trump was speaking, Pelosi was seen shaking her head.
Trump's address comes amid his Senate impeachment trial. The Senate will vote on Trump’s verdict Wednesday and is widely expected to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Pelosi, leaving the House floor, said she tore up the speech "because it was the courteous thing to do."
"It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative," she said.
The White House responded to Pelosi's gesture with scorn, claiming she was tearing up the Americans the president honored in his address.
Moment later, Pelosi tweeted, referencing the apparent handshake snub earlier in the evening.