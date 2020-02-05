Morning Rundown: State of the Union reaction, Iowa releases partial results, coronavirus latest, and Weinstein accuser’s powerful response 

What the president talked about at the State of the Union, in visualizations

A by-the-minute breakdown of what President Donald Trump talked about in his third State of the Union speech.
Image: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Joe Murphy

A “blue collar boom.” A “great American comeback.”

In his 2020 State of the Union address, delivered in a day before his likely impeachment acquittal vote, President Donald Trump focused on the economy, the country and its future, and national security while issuing multiple calls to Congress to pass legislation on issues such as abortion and prescription drug prices.

Applause consumed a third of the 78-minute speech, and this is how the remaining 50-some minutes broke down. Topics talked about for less than a minute are not included.

This was Trump’s shortest State of the Union, though it lasted longer than most others in the modern era:

