Steve Bannon sued for nearly $500,000 in alleged unpaid legal bills

A law firm that represented former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is suing him for nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in New York state court, law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron alleges that Bannon has an outstanding bill of more than $480,000 for legal services it provided from around November 2020 through November 2022.

“This action simply seeks payment of an outstanding bill for legal services rendered in the amount of $480,487.87 in addition to scheduling a hearing on the reasonable attorneys’ fees DHC is contractually entitled to as the prevailing party in this litigation,” the firm's lawsuit says.

NBC News has reached out to Bannon for comment.

The law firm represented Bannon in some high-profile cases, including when he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the last Congress and his subsequent trial for defying the subpoena. Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress last year in that case and was sentenced to four months in prison; he is appealing the conviction.

The firm also represented him in an investigation into charges that he defrauded donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon in the federal border wall case, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicted Bannon last year on state charges, including money laundering, scheming to defraud, and conspiracy in what prosecutors described as a yearlong scheme. Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In its suit, the law firm claims that Bannon’s legal fees and expanses totaled more than $855,000, and he paid only $375,000 of the total bill.

Robert Costello, a partner of the firm, often represented Bannon, but it is unclear if he still does. Costello declined NBC News' request for comment.