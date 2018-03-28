Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Adult film star Stormy Daniels — who has said in a lawsuit that she had an "intimate" relationship with Donald Trump a decade before he became president — said in an interview airing Sunday night that she was threatened in 2011 inside a Las Vegas parking garage with her infant daughter present and was told not to go public with her story.

In a wide-ranging interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" — its highest-rated broadcast in 10 years, since an interview with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008, the network said Monday — Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said the threat came weeks after she'd agreed to tell her story to a sister publication of InTouch magazine — an interview that didn't run at the time.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels said, according to a transcript of the interview.

"And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," she added.