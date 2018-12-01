Stormy Daniels to release memoir titled 'Full Disclosure' — with details about alleged Trump affair

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Stormy Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled "Full Disclosure" — and plans to reveal what she alleges happened behind closed doors between her and Donald Trump.

The porn star, who alleges she had a one-night stand with Trump, announced the book on ABC's "The View" Wednesday. Set to come out on Oct. 2, it will detail her life and legal standoff with the president.

Daniels says "there's a lot" she has to say.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006. She was paid $130,000 as part of a hush agreement signed days before the 2016 election and is suing to dissolve the contract.

In the appearance on "The View," Daniels said she would reveal in her book what she alleges happened between her and Trump in a hotel room.

"The View" co-host Joey Behar asked, "Are you going to give details of the night in the hotel with the..."

Daniels said, "Yes...It's full disclosure. That's why I named it that."

"That'll be juicy," Behar responded.

"I've kept notebooks of the adventures I've had on the road and in strip clubs and stuff. It will blow your mind," Daniels said.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Wednesday that he was "excited for the world to learn who you really are."

Trump and his former personal attorney have sought to end the lawsuit in recent days. Avenatti opposes dismissing the suit and wants the judge to continue the case.