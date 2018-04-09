Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Stormy Daniels says in a new court filing that she always believed Donald Trump was a party to her non-disclosure agreement and would not have accepted $130,000 in hush money if she knew he had not signed it.

Last week, aboard Air Force One, the president told reporters he was unaware of the money wired to the adult-film actress before the 2016 election that was intended to stop her from talking about an alleged affair with him a decade earlier.

Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says the money came from his personal funds and that the agreement was between his company and Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

But in a declaration filed Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, Clifford said that wasn't her understanding.

"Such an agreement would not have made sense for many reasons," she said in the filing.

"It was my understanding that Donald Trump was a party to the Settlement Agreement and that he was going to sign both documents," she said.