Trump admits tariffs could cause 'pain' in markets

President Donald Trump, in an interview that aired Friday morning, admitted that the trade actions he has announced against China could cause some "pain" in the markets.

In a radio interview on "Bernie & Sid in the Morning," on 77 WABC, Trump said there's no current trade war with China because "we have lost the trade war," and he defended his proposed $150 billion tariffs.

"I'm not saying there won’t be a little pain," Trump said. "But the market has gone up 40 percent, 42 percent, so we might lose a little bit of it. But we are going to have a much stronger country when we are finished."

He added, "We may take a hit, and you know, ultimately we're going to be much stronger for it, but it's something we have got to do."

On Thursday, Trump said he was weighing an additional $100 billion in tariffs on China, on top of $50 billion he'd previously announced, raising the stakes in a potential trade war his top aides have tried to downplay.

China earlier this week announced $50 billion in tariffs on American goods.

Last month, U.S. allies were blindsided by Trump’s pledge to slap stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Markets have not reacted favorably to the announcements. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost nearly 5 percent since late February, shortly before Trump announced the aluminum and steel tariffs.