Trump aide Stephen Miller has Thursday date with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump, appeared virtually to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the panel's activities.

When he was first subpoenaed in November, the committee wrote that Miller "participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors."

Miller filed suit in federal court last month to block the committee from gaining access to his records.

In December, the New York Times reported that Miller was involved in post-election strategy sessions at Trump's campaign headquarters in which political and government officials decided to push the lie that the election was rigged and file lawsuits to back up allegations of fraud.

News of Miller's planned testimony Thursday was first reported by the Associated Press.