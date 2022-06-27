Trump-allied lawyer who pushed for Pence to overturn election says federal agents seized his phone

John Eastman, the Trump-allied lawyer who wrote memos urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results, said in a court filing Monday that his phone was seized by federal agents last week.

In papers filed in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman said he was stopped by federal agents last week in New Mexico, who executed a search warrant and seized his phone. He said that on the evening of June 22, he was stopped by FBI agents while walking to his car after having dinner at a restaurant with his wife and a friend. The agents patted Eastman down, seized his phone and “forced” him to unlock it, he said.

Eastman made the claim in a lawsuit seeking his phone’s return.

NBC News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

The alleged seizure came the same day federal agents executed a search warrant at the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who, like Eastman, has played a prominent role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings this month.