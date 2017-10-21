More than a half-century after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he intends to release never-before-seen government files related to the investigation into Kennedy's killing.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump tweeted.

In 1992, Congress ruled that all assassination documents can be released within 25 years, unless the president asserts that doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's 1963 assassination, unless Trump intervenes.

The Trump administration has been questioned for weeks as to whether the president would allow the documents to be declassified.

It was unclear as to whether the documents would contain any big revelations about Kennedy's killing.

The official Warren Commission found Lee Harvey Oswald responsible for the president's assassination in 1963.