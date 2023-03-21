A key Trump ally testified before a grand jury Monday and attempted to discredit earlier testimony from Michael Cohen in a hush money probe that could lead to the first ever indictment of a former president.

Robert Costello, speaking to reporters after more than two hours of testimony, said he told the truth about the Manhattan district attorney's star witness — that he can't be trusted.

“If they want to go after Donald Trump, and they have solid evidence, so be it. But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence, “ said Costello, a former legal adviser to Cohen. "He is totally unreliable."

Cohen, who was one of Trump's lawyers at the time of the payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, fired back in an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC: "So many things he said were untrue."

Costello, who’s represented Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, told reporters after his testimony that he met with Cohen in April 2018 when Cohen was being investigated by authorities for a number of potential crimes, including one relating to the hush money payment to Daniels that is now focused on Trump. Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump, an allegation that Trump has denied. Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to a federal campaign violation in relation to the payment, which he says he made at the request of Trump, who had him paid back.

Costello told reporters that when he spoke to Cohen in 2018, Cohen said he’d made the payment on his own and it was his idea, not Trump’s. “Michael Cohen did this on his own,” Costello said.

“I said, ‘Why would you do that?’ He said, 'Because I wanted to keep this secret. Even secret from my own wife,’” Costello said, noting that Cohen had taken out a loan to make the payment. He said Cohen told him, “I didn’t want Melania [Trump] to know. I didn’t want my wife to know.”

Costello added that he'd handed over more than 300 emails involving his discussions with Cohen, as well as notes from his discussions with federal prosecutors who ultimately decided not to charge Trump in the case.

Cohen dismissed Costello’s post-testimony remarks, saying their conversations were never as detailed or as involved as he made them out to be.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about. He’s making up so many stories here,” Cohen said, accusing him of using the Trump strategy of trying to “muddy the waters.”

Cohen added that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had summoned him to the Lower Manhattan courthouse to rebut Costello's testimony, but then told him he wasn't needed.

Trump touted Costello's upcoming testimony in a post Sunday on his social media site Truth Social, calling him, “THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESS TO GO BEFORE THE NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY.”

Costello said Monday that Trump did not ask him to testify before the grand jury, and that he only did so because he felt he had an “ethical obligation."

Costello's interactions with Cohen were previously detailed in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on possible obstruction by Trump and his allies in the 2016 election. It noted that after Trump tweeted on April 20 of 2018 that Cohen would never "flip" and testify against him, Costello reached out with a supportive email saying he'd spoken to Giuliani about him.

"Costello told Cohen the conversation was 'Very Very Positive[.] You are 'loved' ... they are in our corner .... Sleep well tonight[], you have friends in high places,'" the email said, according to the Mueller report.

Monday's back and forth between Costello and Cohen came as the grand jury appears to be in the final stages of its investigation.

Trump took to social media over the weekend and said he expected to be arrested Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest.

Officers from the New York Police Department installed metal barriers and mounted cameras at the courthouse Monday morning.

A small group of demonstrators showed up in Lower Manhattan early Monday evening for a protest organized by the New York Young Republicans.

The organization's sergeant at arms, Troy Olson, mocked the possible charge against Trump: felony falsification of business records. "After six, seven years of a weaponized system, all the cultural media institutions of American life against one man, this is the best that they can come up with?” Olson said. "He’s going to be leading by more in the polls after this.”

Vish Burra, the group's executive secretary and Rep. George Santos' director of operations, said, "If Trump gets arrested, I think there’s going to be a lot of upset Americans and that disappointment and that outrage is going to be well justified.”

The low turnout at the rally, where it appeared that members of the media outnumbered the roughly two dozen protesters, was likely the result of Trump supporters feeling intimidated, according to one demonstrator.

“There’s a huge silent majority for President Trump, more so than you know. They are afraid to speak out," said Susan Miller, a longtime MAGA protester. "They’re afraid antifa will beat them up. They’re afraid they’ll lose their jobs. They’re afraid their landlord will throw them out or they’ll be arrested."