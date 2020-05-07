Trump to appoint top Republican donor to lead struggling U.S. Postal Service

President Donald Trump plans to tap Louis DeJoy, a businessman and top donor to the president and the Republican National Committee, to be head of the United States Postal Service, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday.
DeJoy, a Brooklyn native, is a North Carolina-based businessman who formerly ran New Breed Corp., a private logistics and distribution company in Greensboro, N.C.
DeJoy is a large contributor to the president and Republicans. Since January of this year, he has donated over $360,000 to the president’s re-election campaign and roughly $70,000 to the Republican National Committee, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Elections Commission.
He is also the husband of former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, Aldona Wos, who is currently the vice-chair of the president’s White House Fellows program.
Trump has long railed against the Postal Service, particularly claiming the agency has been swindled by e-commerce giants such as Amazon that use the post office to send out millions of packages.
Late last month, Trump blasted the postal service as "a joke," and vowed to block financial aid for the struggling agency unless it raised prices for packages "four times or five times."
Trump has called for the post office to hit Amazon and other tech companies with much higher prices for packages to make up for its budget woes. The president has also signaled that he won't support giving the agency billions of loans as the administration tries to protect the economy with aid packages during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They don't want to raise it because they don't want to insult Amazon," Trump said at the time. “If they don’t raise the price, I’m not signing anything.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in April that Trump is looking to privatize the agency, which she called a "very big danger" for the country, especially in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump, however, later said in an April tweet: "I will never let our Post Office fail."
The appointment has already drawn criticism from some lawmakers.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, which oversees the agency, told NBC News in a phone interview Wednesday that the nomination raises eyebrows.
"I have no idea, is he is just going to take his marching orders from a hostile Donald Trump and an acolyte (Treasury Secretary) Steve Mnuchin or is he going to embrace a broader responsibility as the new Postmaster General?" he said. "That remains to be seen. But I would say his nomination is, at the starting gate, anything but reassuring. It is somewhat alarming."
However, in a 2004 interview with the Greensboro, North Carolina, News & Record, DeJoy told the paper that Trump was not his vision of executive leadership.
"I’d be fired," he said, referring to Trump's then hit NBC reality show "The Apprentice." "That attitude that you are the most important person is self-destructive."