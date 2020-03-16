Billions more needed: Trump seeks additional coronavirus funding

White House officials are planning to send Congress a supplemental spending request as soon as Wednesday to ensure that departments and agencies that are most affected by coronavirus have enough funds to help combat the virus in the coming months, according to two administration officials.
The Office of Management and Budget has been reaching out across the government to gain a better understanding of the kind of crucial spending gaps that may arise, with the goal of sending a formal request to Congress by mid-week, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
The new bill is expected to cost in the billions of dollars and would be in addition to the $8.3 billion package that President Donald Trump signed on March 6. It is an entirely separate effort from a broader stimulus package that the president and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin have said they want Congress to pass.
But some administration officials want to give priority to this new supplemental request, in part because it isn’t expected to be as controversial or ideological as a massive stimulus package, which could include a payroll tax cuts and direct grants to states.
The overall costs of the supplemental aren’t known because officials are still working with departments and agencies to identify needs.
The OMB request will likely include additional funds for the Department of Defense for movement for personnel to different locations, Veteran Affairs for vulnerable populations and the Department of Homeland Security for any extra airport screening that may be required.
The fresh spending would also offset costs associated with some of the president’s emergency declaration last week, like more funds for the Department of Education to cover interest deferments on student loans.