Trump asks appeals court to temporarily block release of Jan. 6 records

The Jan. 6 select committee is scheduled to obtain the records on Friday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio.Scott Olson / Getty Images file
By Dareh Gregorian and Daniel Barnes

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The committee is set to receive the first batch of documents, which lawmakers say is key to their investigation, on Friday. In papers filed with the appeals court Thursday, lawyers for Trump asked the court to temporarily delay the turnover while they push ahead with an expedited appeal.

Trump has tried to claim executive privilege over the documents, and contends the records should be kept secret "in perpetuity."

President Joe Biden has disagreed, and said the National Archives should release the records.

