Trump asks judge to delay New York criminal trial until Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity

The trial, scheduled to start on March 25, would be the former president's first criminal trial this year.
Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event.
Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on  Saturday. Elijah Nouvelage / AFP - Getty Images
By Adam Reiss, Lisa Rubin, Tom Winter and Dareh Gregorian

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys are asking the judge presiding over his impending criminal trial in New York to delay the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its ruling on the scope of presidential immunity.

If granted, the longshot bid would delay the trial, which is scheduled to start March 25, by several weeks, if not months.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to a hush money payment to an adult film star towards the end of his 2016 campaign. While actress Stormy Daniels received the money from Trump's attorney Michael Cohen before he became president, Trump's payments to Cohen — and the allegedly falsified business records — came after he was in the White House.

Trump's filing contends he's immune from state prosecution based on "official acts."

His lawyers contend Judge Juan Merchan should delay the trial until after the Supreme Court issues its ruling on the scope of presidential immunity in the federal election interference case against the former president. The high court is scheduled to hear arguments in that case on April 25.

Adam Reiss

Adam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MSNBC legal correspondent and a former litigator.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.