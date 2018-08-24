Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

The president tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of his tariffs.
by Associated Press /
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., July 25, 2018.Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he's directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

Trump tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the U.S. on trade with China.

Trump calls of talks with North Korea over lack of 'sufficient progress'

Aug.24.201803:12

Pompeo on Thursday appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

Trump said he's asked Pompeo "not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.

