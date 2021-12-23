Trump asks Supreme Court to block White House records from Jan. 6 committee

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In a petition filed with the high court, lawyers for Trump said the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals erred in its ruling earlier this month directing the records to be turned over, and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

"This case involves important constitutional, statutory, and precedential limits placed on congressional requests for presidential records," the petition says.

"Despite clear precedent and the unambiguous dictates of statute, the D.C. Circuit upheld the Committee’s broad requests and refused to honor President Trump’s well established claims of executive privilege," the filing says.

The House committee is asking for a trove of documents related to the events surrounding the riot, including records of communication between the White House and the Justice Department on Jan. 6. Trump's lawyers argued that those records "have nothing to do with the events of January 6th."

The Court of Appeals ruling found that although Trump retained some authority to claim executive privilege, it wasn't strong enough to overcome President Joe Biden's decision that Congress has a legitimate need for the material.

"The executive privilege for presidential communications is a qualified one that Mr. Trump agrees must give way when necessary to protect overriding interests. The president and the legislative branch have shown a national interest in and pressing need for the prompt disclosure of these documents," Judge Patricia Millett wrote for the court.

The court put a 14-day hold on the ruling to allow Trump's lawyers time to appeal.

It's unclear if the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case. If it does not, the Court of Appeals ruling would stand and the records would have to be turned over. If it does, the committee's efforts to obtain the records could be delayed for at least months.