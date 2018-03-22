Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden on Thursday, blasting the former vice president on Twitter as "weak, both mentally and physically" and vowing that if they actually fought he "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

In a scathing early-morning tweet, Trump responded to earlier insults from Biden and wrote that "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy."

"Don't threaten people Joe!" the president added about the 75-year-old former vice president.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Earlier this week, at a rally at the University of Miami attended by a sexual assault awareness advocacy group, Biden said he would "beat the hell out of" Trump if they had been in high school together and if he heard him demeaning women.

Biden, who was captured making the remarks in a video posted to Facebook, told the audience Trump once said, "'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it' and then said, 'I made a mistake.'"

Donald Trump and Joe Biden shake hands at the Presidential Inauguration. John Makely / NBC News file

"I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life," Biden said. "Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

His comments were in reference to 2005 footage from "Access Hollywood" showing Trump bragging about crude and degrading behavior toward women. Trump later apologized for the comments, calling his remarks "locker room talk."

Biden, for his part, had made a similar remark in response to the video at least once before.

He said at a 2016 campaign rally that if he and Trump "were in high school… could take him behind the gym."