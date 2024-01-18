Trump, awaiting ruling, says presidents must have 'complete and total' immunity

As former President Donald Trump awaits a ruling from a federal appeals court on his broad claim of presidential immunity, he said early Thursday that a U.S. president "must have complete and total presidential immunity."

"A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function," Trump said in a lengthy post on Truth Social in all caps. "Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end. Even events that 'cross the line' must fall under total immunity, or it will be years of trauma trying to determine good from bad."

"Sometimes you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect,'" Trump added. "All presidents must have complete & total presidential immunity, or the authority & decisiveness of a president of the United States will be stripped & gone forever. Hopefully this will be an easy decision. God bless the Supreme Court!"

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is expected to soon issue a ruling in the case brought by Trump in his effort to dismiss the federal election interference case against him. He has claimed that he should be immune from prosecution because his efforts to overturn the 2020 election fell within his official duties as president.

The judges heard oral arguments regarding the immunity question earlier this month and they appeared to be skeptical of the former president's position.

The court could issue a ruling that decisively resolves the immunity question, thereby allowing the election interference trial, scheduled to begin March 4, to move forward.

The judges could also issue a narrower ruling that could leave some issues unresolved. The court could also simply rule that Trump had no right to bring an appeal at this stage of the litigation.

It's likely, however, that the case will wind up before the Supreme Court, which sidestepped the immunity question in December.

The former president has argued that his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection were part of his presidential responsibilities. He has said that he was investigating election fraud as president at the time even though there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump's Truth Social post came after he sat in a New York courtroom Wednesday in a trial to determine damages in E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.