Trump, back on Twitter, vows 2nd Amendment 'will never be repealed'

President Donald Trump broke his brief hiatus from Twitter on Wednesday morning, posting that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed,” in response to a recent editorial by a former Supreme Court justice.

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY," Trump tweeted.

"We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!" he added.

Trump also tweeted two posts about his planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The posts marked a return to Twitter for the social media-loving president, who had, with the exception of a post about a memorial for overdose victims, uncharacteristically avoided the medium for almost two whole days since Monday evening.

The latest post about gun rights came after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

The 97-year-old Stevens wrote in an essay on The New York Times website published Tuesday that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."

Despite Trump’s posts Wednesday morning, he had still not used the medium to address two of the most prominent news stories revolving around his presidency in recent days: New revelations and legal moves from adult film star Stormy Daniels; and the announced expulsion by the U.S. and the European Union on Monday of dozens of Russian diplomats.