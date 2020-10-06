Trump, battling Covid-19, says he's 'looking forward to' the next presidential debate

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is "looking forward to" the second presidential debate even as he continues treatment this week for Covid-19.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami," Trump said. "It will be great!"

The president is still battling his Covid-19 infection after first showing symptoms on Thursday, according to the White House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems, and in severe cases, 20 days.

Asked whether the campaign will comply with testing requirements and any additional health measures for the debate in light of the president’s diagnosis, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh simply responded: "The president intends to participate in person."

Twelve people close to the president have now tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, in addition to three Republican senators. The president, meanwhile, has said he feels great and has downplayed the virus since leaving the hospital.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News on Tuesday that Trump will enter the debate "with an even new mindset on the coronavirus."

"He’s firsthand, you know, lost friends to this; he’s grieved with Americans," she said. "But now, he himself is coming as a survivor, and I think you’re going to hear that in his debate."

Like his doctors said Monday, Farah said the administration knows Trump "is not out of the woods yet" but is improving. She added that staff is encouraging him to "slow down" the pace.

Trump has taken a number of drugs to combat the virus in its early days, which included his doctors placing him on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases.

Before departing Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, Trump's doctors said he is being given tests to determine his viral load and whether he remains contagious, but they would not answer questions about those results or when the president first tested positive. The doctors also said they were concerned by his oxygen levels dropping twice in recent days, necessitating supplemental oxygen, but that he was improving by late in the weekend.

Biden, who stood near Trump at last week's presidential debate, has so far tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that she expected the future presidential debates to take place.

"Obviously, we send President Trump our best," she said. "We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there."

Wednesday's vice presidential debate will feature a plexiglass barrier separating Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence, who has so far tested negative for the virus but has come in close proximity with others who have tested positive in recent days.