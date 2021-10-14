Trump to be deposed Monday in protesters' lawsuit claiming assault by his security guards

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to give testimony under oath on Monday for a lawsuit brought by a group of demonstrators who say they were roughed up by his security guards outside of Trump Tower in New York.

The suit is one of at least 10 civil cases pending against Trump, and the videotaped deposition — which will be played as Trump's testimony when the case goes to trial — will be the first since he was elected president in 2016.

The demonstrators' suit was filed in late 2015, and Trump's attorneys have made numerous attempts to block him from testifying in the years since, including arguing in 2019 that he was too busy with his presidential duties.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition to be held Monday at Trump Tower.

"We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants’ dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination," said Benjamin Dictor, an attorney for the protesters. "We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump’s testimony to a jury at his trial.”

A lawyer for Trump did not respond to NBC News' requests for comment.