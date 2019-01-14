Breaking News Emails
Freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit President Donald Trump where it hurt on Monday — mocking his wealth — after the president had dismissed her recent comments about him with a "who cares?"
Trump was asked on the White House lawn about Ocasio-Cortez calling him a racist during a "60 Minutes" interview earlier this month in which the New York lawmaker said there was "no question" the president was racist. Trump responded, "Who cares?"
Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to respond soon after.
In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio joked that the 70 percent marginal tax rate she suggested be implemented on earning in excess of $10 million would not apply to Trump — who claims to be a billionaire — because he "probably hasn't made more than $10 million in years."
She added that's probably why he's refused to make his tax returns public.
Ocasio-Cortez has watched her stock skyrocket in the Democratic Party since pulling off a surprising upset over longtime Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley last summer. She has built up a large social media following and has been unafraid to challenge leadership in her own party.
Last week, the 29-year-old lawmaker issued an impassioned response on MSNBC to Trump's national address calling for wall funding to end the government shutdown.
Ocasio-Cortez rips Trump for systematic attack on immigrantsJan. 9, 201908:09
Days later, Trump told reporters the Democratic Party had been "taken over by a group of young people who, frankly, in some cases, I've been watching, I actually think are crazy."
Trump claimed to have predicted Ocasio-Cortez's victory over Crowley in an August interview with Bloomberg.
"So I’m watching television and I see this young woman on television and I say, 'Who’s that?'" Trump said. "Oh, she’s campaigning against Joe. You know who Joe is, right? Queens. Crowley. So, I say, ah, let me just watch her for a second. Wonderful thing, TiVo. So you go back. Hah. Tell him he’s going to lose."
"Now, I don’t agree with her views," he added. "Her views are terrible."
A study published by Axios on Sunday showed that Trump and Ocasio-Cortez drove the most engagement on Twitter by far among all U.S. politicians during the past month.