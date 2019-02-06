Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 6, 2019, 1:13 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 6, 2019, 1:33 AM GMT By Alex Seitz-Wald

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to preach American unity in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to excepts of his remarks released by the White House.

"The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican Agenda or a Democrat Agenda," Trump will tell Congress in the prime-time speech. "It is the agenda of the American People."

"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make."

With the longest government shutdown in U.S. history over and another potential one around the corner next week, Trump will push for bipartisanship.

He also will say that his administration has moved more quickly than others of both parties to address problems that the president says have been long neglected, including criminal justice reform, trade deals, energy production and the economy.

"We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens," Trump will say, according to the excerpts.

"No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

Trump was not expected in his speech to declare a national emergency to give him the power to build a border wall without congressional approval, although he has threatened to do so

The president will also pledge to address prescription drug prices, saying, "It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it."

It will be Trump's first time speaking to Congress since Democrats won back the House in November and reminders of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's new power will be impossible to miss.

The sergeant at arms will announce to "Madam Speaker" that the president has arrived in the House chamber and she will then take a prominent spot on the dais just over his left shoulder.

Even the timing of the speech was determined by the new reality in Washington, after Pelosi successfully pressured Trump to delay the address, originally scheduled for last month, until after the government shutdown ended.

The government is open now, but funding will run out again unless Congress acts before Feb. 15 and Trump's demand for a wall on the border with Mexico remains a sticking point. The White House has said the president will use his speech to once again call for the wall.

Still, hours before delivering that message of unity, Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter. And two days earlier, he sent an email to supporters with the subject line State of the Union Address" that said Democrats had taken "obstruction and radicalism to a whole new UN-AMERICAN level."

Leaders in both parties traditionally select guests to bring to a presidents address to a joint session of Congress and the choices this year underscore the enormous gulf between Republicans and Democrats.

The president chose the family members of a couple allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant and a teenager who has been bullied by his classmates because his last name is Trump.

Pelosi's guests, meanwhile, include two transgender Army members, selected to call attention to the ongoing legal fight over Trump's ban on transgender servicemembers, as well as Jose Andres, the activist-celebrity chef and vocal Trump critic.

Four of the nine members of the Supreme Court are expected to be in attendance, including its newest, Brett Kavanaugh, whose bitter 2018 confirmation battle is still fresh in many minds. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 85-year-old liberal still recovering from cancer surgery, is not expected to attend. She skipped Trump’s previous two addresses to Congress as well.