Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr to offer congratulations on the premier of her hit sitcom's reboot, a White House official told NBC News Thursday.

The laudatory call to Barr — who plays a Trump supporter on the show and is also one in real life — came after the revival of her show "Roseanne," which returned to ABC this week more than 20 years after it ended after a nine-season run.

Trump's call to the actress was first reported by The New York Times.

According to early Nielsen ratings, more than 18 million people tuned in for the first episode of the reboot on Tuesday night. Its 5.1 rating for adults ages 18 to 49 was the highest of any comedy on the major broadcast networks in at least four years.

Like its first iteration, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, "Roseanne" follows the Conners, a working-class family in Illinois enduring its share of struggles — but with plenty of comic relief.