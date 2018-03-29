Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot

Barr plays a Trump supporter on the revival of "Roseanne," which returned to the air this week.

ABC aired the first trailer for Roseann's comeback during the Oscars on Sunday night, and its message was loud and clear: "Nothing has changed."ABC

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr to offer congratulations on the premier of her hit sitcom's reboot, a White House official told NBC News Thursday.

The laudatory call to Barr — who plays a Trump supporter on the show and is also one in real life — came after the revival of her show "Roseanne," which returned to ABC this week more than 20 years after it ended after a nine-season run.

Trump's call to the actress was first reported by The New York Times.

According to early Nielsen ratings, more than 18 million people tuned in for the first episode of the reboot on Tuesday night. Its 5.1 rating for adults ages 18 to 49 was the highest of any comedy on the major broadcast networks in at least four years.

Like its first iteration, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, "Roseanne" follows the Conners, a working-class family in Illinois enduring its share of struggles — but with plenty of comic relief.

Roseanne reboot gets political

In the reboot, however, Barr made her character a Trump supporter.

In an interview with The Times this week, Barr said she wanted to portray a fan of the president so there would be "an accurate portrayal of these people and people like them...in terms of what they think, and how they feel."

"I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it. I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time," she said.

Barr herself has also come out as a Trump supporter in several recent interviews.

She took to Twitter earlier this week to thank her fans for the warm reception to the reboot.

"I am so grateful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating," she wrote. "You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U."

