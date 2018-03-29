Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that, they said, 'Hold please for the President of the United States of America' and that was about the most exciting thing ever and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us," Barr said.

"We talked about a lot of things, he is just happy for me," she continued. "I have known him for many years and he has done a lot of nice things for me over the years and it was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings."

Barr praised Trump, who was a producer and host of "The Apprentice," as someone who "really does understand ratings and how they measure things" and said she was "over the moon" about the support the show has received. "We all just celebrate together and say the Conners are back and we are all really happy," she said.

Trump also gave Barr a shout-out during an Ohio rally Thursday.

"Even look at Roseanne. I called her yesterday," Trump said, extolling the premiere's "unbelievable" ratings for a show "about us."

According to early Nielsen ratings, more than 18 million people tuned in for the first episode of the reboot on Tuesday night. Its 5.1 rating for adults ages 18 to 49 was the highest of any comedy on the major broadcast networks in at least four years.

Like its first iteration, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, "Roseanne" follows the Conners, a working-class family in Illinois enduring its share of struggles — but with plenty of comic relief.

In the reboot, however, Barr made her character a Trump supporter.

The show picks up in a Conner household in which Roseanne (played by Barr) and her sister Jackie (played by Laurie Metcalf) haven’t spoken since the 2016 election, on account of Roseanne having supported Trump and Jackie having supported Hillary Clinton.

In the premiere, the sisters make amends, but not without exchanging politically salient barbs.

"How could you have voted for him, Roseanne?" Jackie, who at one point the episode is wearing a “Nasty Woman” shirt, asks.

"He talked about jobs, Jackie," Roseanne replies. "He said he would shake things up. I mean, this might come as a complete shock to you, but we almost lost our house the way things are going."

“Have you looked at the news?” Jackie retorts. “Because now things are worse.”

“Not on the real news,” Roseanne responds.

The premiere episode focuses heavily on money (and not having it). One plotline follows Darlene, the Conners' younger daughter (played by Sara Gilbert), who moves back in with her parents — along with her own children — because they can’t afford their own place. Roseanne's husband, Dan (John Goodman), has also returned. Meanwhile, D.J., the Conners' son (played by Michael Fishman) is back in the U.S. following an overseas military deployment.

The show also takes a few playful jabs at the ongoing federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Oh look, Dan. Russian!” Roseanne blurts out at the dinner table at one point, pointing to a salad dressing container.

Roseanne also incorporates Trump’s campaign slogan into a prayer said before dinner.

“Most of all Lord, thank you for making America great again!” she quips.

In an interview with The Times this week, Barr said she wanted to portray a fan of the president so there would be "an accurate portrayal of these people and people like them ... in terms of what they think, and how they feel."

"I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it. I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time," she said.