President Donald Trump on Monday called for “strong background checks” on gun purchasers, following a devastating weekend in the U.S. during which two mass shootings in less than a day left 29 people dead.
“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump said in a pair of tweets Monday morning.
“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” he added.
Later, in a third tweet, Trump appeared to blame the news media for "the anger and rage" that has led to a rash of mass shootings in the U.S.
The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!" he wrote.
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire into a crowd at an El Paso, Texas, retail area that is popular among both local residents and shoppers from just across the border with Mexico.
Then early Sunday, a shooter attacked a crowd outside a popular bar in Dayton, Ohio, as patrons were enjoying a night out.
As a president, and as a presidential candidate, Trump has been an avid supporter of Second Amendment rights.
Following the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and teachers dead, Trump defended a proposal that some teachers in schools be armed and trained in the use of firearms and called for greater institutionalization of mentally ill people believed to be capable of violence. Trump has also moved to ban bump stocks, devices that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire continuously like machine guns.
In February 2019, the Democratic-controlled House passed two bills that would have tightened background checks on gun buyers, but the GOP-controlled Senate never took up either of the bills, and Trump had promised to veto the legislation.
Senate Democrats on Sunday called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to cancel the chamber's August recess so that they can take up gun control legislation in the wake of two mass shootings this weekend and in Gilroy, California, last week — including at least one of the bills the House passed in February.
That bill, dubbed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, would create new background check requirements for gun transfers between unlicensed individuals.