Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “politicizing” the deadly coronavirus during a campaign rally here on Friday, claiming that the outbreak is “their new hoax” as he continued to downplay the risk in the U.S.
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump said. “They have no clue, they can't even count their votes in Iowa.”
“This is their new hoax,” Trump continued, adding that attacking the Whtie House’s response to the coronavirus had become the Democratic Party’s “single talking point.”
Trump — who has been criticized for painting an overly rosy picture of the outbreak, often contradicting his own health officials — insisted that his administration was “magnificently organized” and “totally prepared.”
“We must understand that border security is also health security,” he added, as rallygoers chanted “build the wall.” “The Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and wellbeing of all Americans.”
Trump’s rally in South Carolina comes on the eve of the Democratic primary here on Saturday, and it's the latest example of the president’s counterprogramming strategy to hold large events where Democrats are campaigning and voting, competing with them for media attention.