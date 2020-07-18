Trump calls niece 'a mess!' and Bolton a 'lowlife dummy' after tell-all books become hits

President Donald Trump lashed out at his niece, Mary Trump, and former national security advisor John Bolton in a pair of tweets Friday, leveling his most direct criticism to date as both books have become best-sellers.

"I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club," Trump said before going on a tirade calling his niece "a mess!" and Bolton a "lowlife dummy."

"First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which will all end up going to the government anyway," Trump tweeted.

"Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA."

He added, "She also broke the Law by givng out my Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!"

His tirade comes as both books have become instant best-sellers and cleared major legal hurdles to publish their unflattering portraits of the president.

Mary Trump published her book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" earlier this month and Bolton's book, “The Room Where It Happened,” hit shelves last month. Both books were released by Simon & Schuster.

The publisher announced Thursday that Mary Trump's book had sold a company record 950,000 copies on its first day and Bolton sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week.

Mary Trump's book was released after a legal fight with her relatives, who argued she violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed related to the settlement of Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. A federal judge ruled last month Bolton could publish his tell-book about his time in the White House.

His niece also gave a wide-ranging Thursday interview on "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC in which she said she has heard her uncle use racial and anti-Semitic slurs, and racism was rampant in the family when she was a child. She also disclosed that she was the source of leaking the president's tax returns to The New York Times, which was the basis of its Pulitzer Prize-winning series.

"Oh, yeah, of course, I did," Mary Trump said when asked on "The Rachel Maddow Show" if she had heard him use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs. "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today."

It was the show’s highest-rated hour in history and the network's highest-rated regularly scheduled show, MSNBC said in a tweet.