Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'horseface'; she fires back with 'tiny' and notes the president's 'shortcomings'

President Donald Trump lobbed a crass insult at Stormy Daniels on Tuesday, calling the adult film star "horseface" after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit against him.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," Trump wrote in a tweet that also referred to a news article about the suit being tossed.

"She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" Trump added.

Daniels was quick to respond, citing what she called Trump's "shortcomings" and referring to him as "Tiny."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti shot right back, calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States."

"Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?" the attorney tweeted.

On Monday, a federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump, finding a tweet by the president to be constitutionally protected speech.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was warned by an unidentified man to keep quiet about it five years later. In April, she worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch of the man, whom she said told her to leave Trump alone and suggested that something bad could happen to her.

Trump responded at the time by tweeting: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Trump and his aides have denied he had any sexual encounter with Daniels.

Daniels has filed a separate suit against Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement in which Cohen paid her $130,000 to remain silent about the alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has been charged with a variety of crimes by federal authorities.

Daniels has had crude words of her own for Trump. In her book "Full Disclosure," released this month, she described sex with Trump as "the least impressive sex I’d ever had" and detailed his sex organs in graphic detail. She later said she regretted "body shaming" him.