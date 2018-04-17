Noting that it's unlawful to use campaign funds for "personal use," the court opined that "legal expenditures made in response to charges of campaign or official misconduct are not personal [use]; expenditures to rebut allegations of personal misconduct are."

Since the investigations into Trump and his son are at least partially related to the campaign, they appear to be on firm legal ground using campaign funds to defray some of their legal costs.

The Schiller situation could be different, given that Schiller has been questioned about matters that occurred in 2013, well before Trump declared his candidacy, according to Bret Kappel, a campaign finance lawyer with Akerman LLP.

"I can see people taking the point of view that the entire investigation springs out of the campaign, but that would be a real stretch," Kappel said.

That said, investigators likely also asked Schiller about matters that arose during the campaign.

The campaign made a single payment of nearly $66,000 to Schiller's lawyers, Schertler & Onorato LLP, in January, records newly filed with the Federal Election Commission show.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a campaign finance expert and law professor at Stetson University, said Trump is pushing all sorts of boundaries in terms of campaign finance law.

Schiller’s actions in 2013, she said, "would seem to be falling way outside of him being president or even a candidate for federal office."

Whether the Stormy Daniels case has been deemed by Trump to be related to the campaign is unclear. But if Trump argued it was, that could also fuel a legal theory that the $130,000 paid to her in hush money by Cohen amounted to an illegal campaign contribution to Trump. Federal law limits individual contributions to $2,700.

Campaign finance violations were among the potential crimes listed on the warrant that authorized the raid of Cohen's home and office, NBC News has reported.

Ben Ginsburg, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.