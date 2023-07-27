Trump faces additional charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump faces new charges in connection with his handling of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago after the special counsel filed a new indictment Thursday.

The charges allege that Trump was part of a scheme to delete surveillance footage, and that a newly charged defendant — a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago — told another employee that "the boss" wanted the server deleted.

Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance official, was added to the court docket on Thursday. His lawyer, John Irving, declined to comment.

Court documents say that De Oliveira denied that he was involved in moving boxes. "Never saw anything," he told the FBI, per documents. "Never saw anything," he repeated.

The indictment lays out what federal authorities say is a scheme to obstruct an ongoing investigation.

Trump and Nauta, have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face, and a trial has been set for May 2024.