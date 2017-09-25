President Donald Trump was back on the attack on Monday, saying that “many” fans booed those players who took a knee and who spoke out during the weekend's NFL games.

"Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!" Trump tweeted the morning after an NFL game day that saw players or owners on nearly all of the teams take action or issue statements against the president.

"The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!" Trump wrote, adding that he was "so proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans."

"They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag — they said it loud and clear!"

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

According to the Associated Press, New England Patriots fans booed during their team's anthem protest, while Politico New York reported fans in Buffalo also booed.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed NFL players defy Trump's tweets about national anthem 4:01 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1054138947756" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has called Trump a "friend," said Monday that he was opposed to the president’s tweets over the weekend.

"I certainly disagree with what he said and thought it was just divisive, and like I said, I just want to support my teammates," Brady said on Boston’s WEEI.

"I’m never one that says, 'Oh, that’s wrong or that’s right...' — but I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together, respect and love and trust," Brady added. "Those are the values my parents instilled in me." At the New England Patriots game against the Houston Texans, Brady linked arms with his teammates.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan were among those who joined players in protests. The Pittsburgh Steelers went a step further, announcing ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bears that they would not leave their locker room for the national anthem.

The Seattle Seahawks players released a joint statement on Sunday explaining that they also would not participate in the national anthem.

"We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the statement said. "Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our basic freedoms."

PHOTOS: NFL Players Lock Arms, Kneel During National Anthem to Protest Trump

The actions came after a fiery declaration from Trump on Friday night when he called those who kneel "sons of bitches" and tweeted that NFL players who don’t stand during the anthem should be "fired."

The NFL dismissed Trump's comments.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, told NBC News Sunday that the league had a series of "fantastic games" on Sunday and they expected "good ratings."

"What you saw today was a demonstration of unity across the game from the players and coaches," McCarthy said. "Each team, in their own way, demonstrated unity — and it was a great day of football."