BREAKING: Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro takes a plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Oct. 20, 2023, 4:24 PM UTC
Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro strikes plea deal with Georgia prosecutors

As jury selection was beginning, Judge McAfee said a deal had been negotiated.
Kenneth Chesebro appears before Judge Scott McAfee in a hearing related to the 2020 election interference case on Oct. 10, 2023 in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.Alyssa Pointer / Pool via Getty Images
By Charlie Gile and Katherine Doyle

ATLANTA — Trump campaign legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro struck a deal with prosecutors from the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney’s office in its 2020 election interference case on Friday.

Chesebro, who was charged alongside Donald Trump and more than a dozen other codefendants with attempting to delay the transfer of power after the 2020 election, was scheduled to stand trial this week. He accepted the offer as jury selection was underway on Friday, and after rejecting an earlier deal.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell entered a guilty plea unexpectedly on Thursday morning. The two lawyers were set to stand trial together before pleading guilty in the case.

