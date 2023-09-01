Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Kenneth Chesebro, the attorney who helped concoct the legal theory behind the so-called fake electors scheme used by former President Donald Trump and his allies, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in the Georgia election interference case.

In a filing late Thursday to the judge overseeing the criminal case against Chesebro, Trump and 17 others, Chesebro said he was not guilty of the charges against him and waived his arraignment in the case, which was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Trump similarly on Thursday submitted a written not guilty plea and waived arraignment, which is allowed under Georgia law. Others who have done so to date include former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Ray Smith, and Trevian Kutti, a publicist who's represented Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Those who have yet to enter a written plea and are still scheduled to be arraigned next week include another Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Chesebro previously agreed to a $100,000 bond in the case.

The indictment charges that Chesebro authored a memo outlining a plan to have "alternate" presidential electors cast their votes for Trump in states that were won by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and helped organize the effort in those states, including Georgia.

He also sent a co-defendant an email on Jan. 1, 2021 that "outlined strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the filing said.

Kenneth Chesebro. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Chesebro maintains he was merely sharing legal advice and did not do anything criminal. He has requested a speedy trial in the case, which Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has signed off on and scheduled for Oct. 23.

Chesebro has also asked the judge to sever his case from the other co-defendants, a request which is still pending.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office, meanwhile, had asked the judge to clarify whether the Oct. 23 trial date applies to other defendants as well.

In his order granting Chesebro's request, McAfee wrote that “[a]t this time, these deadlines do not apply to any co-defendant.”

The district attorney's office said in a court filing that it "maintains its position that severance is improper at this juncture and that all Defendants should be tried together."

Powell has also filed a request for a speedy trial.

In a court filing Thursday, Trump's lawyer Steven Sadow said they opposed the request because they would "not have sufficient time to prepare President Trump’s case for trial." Trump has said the Georgia case and the three other criminal trials he’s facing should be delayed until after the 2024 presidential election.