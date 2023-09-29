Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election case

ATLANTA — Scott Hall, one of the 18 defendants charged along with former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, pleaded guilty to the charges against him Friday.

Hall is the first defendant to enter a plea in the case.

Scott Hall. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Under the terms of an agreement with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office, Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Under the terms of the deal, he's being sentenced to five years probation, and agreed to "testify truthfully in this case and all further proceedings."

Hall, 59, is a bail bondsman who was hit with charges relating to a voting system breach in Georgia’s Coffee County in early 2021. He was also the first of the 19 defendants charged in the case to surrender last month.