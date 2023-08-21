Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

John Eastman, the lawyer charged by prosecutors in Georgia with helping to orchestrate former President Donald Trump's fake elector scheme, has agreed to a $100,000 bond in the case, court filings show.

In a "consent bond order" listed on the Fulton County Superior Court website, Eastman and prosecutors agreed to a $100,000 bond on the charges Eastman is facing, including racketeering, criminal conspiracy and filing false documents.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed off on the agreement Monday morning, the filing shows.

Under the terms of the order, Eastman "shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days," and "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

The order also holds that Eastman "shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel."

Eastman lawyer Harvey Silverglate said in a statement last week that the charges against his client and the 18 other defendants in the case "set out activity that is political, but not criminal" and that Eastman should not have been charged.