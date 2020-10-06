Fresh out of Walter Reed, Trump compares Covid to the flu. Experts say he's flat wrong.

WASHINGTON — In a comparison that is disputed by public health officials, President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened the coronavirus to the seasonal flu and said we can learn to live with Covid-19.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," tweeted Trump, who has Covid-19 and returned to the White House on Monday after three days in Walter Reed hospital for treatment. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

The number of deaths from the flu cited by Trump is misleading and in recent years has been far fewer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 22,000 people in the U.S. died from the flu during the last flu season from late 2019 into 2020. For the flu season between 2018 and 2019, the CDC said that about 34,000 people died. And for the 2017 to 2018 flu season, there were 61,000 influenza-related deaths.

During the 2009 to 2010 H1N1 flu pandemic, there were about 12,500 deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. There were about 100,000 deaths from the flu during the 1968 pandemic.

This week, the U.S. surpassed 210,000 deaths from Covid-19 and some models suggested there could be hundreds of thousands of additional deaths by the end of the year.

Doctors and public health experts rejected the president's comparison of the flu and Covid-19.

It’s not the same as influenza. — Monica Maalouf, MD (@MaaloufMD) October 6, 2020

This is a lie, and a lie that will get people killed. The last time 100,000+ Americans passed away due to influenza virus was (likely) in 1968.



We're already twice that with COVID-19. And we're going into the fall with 40,000+ new cases each day. https://t.co/9O9Q4QlmCA — Ryan McNamara 🧬 (@Ryan_Mac_Phd) October 6, 2020

There are some similarities — but also some key differences — between the flu and Covid-19. Both are contagious respiratory illnesses, they can have similar symptoms and they can spread in similar ways, from person to person through droplets when a person talks, sneezes or coughs.

The CDC, however, says that compared to the flu, Covid-19 is more contagious among certain populations and age groups and it has more superspreading events. Young healthy children, meanwhile, are at a higher risk of severe illness from the flu compared to Covid-19.

While Trump seemed to suggest that Covid-19 can be less deadly than the flu, the CDC says on its website, "While there is still much to learn about COVID-19, at this time, it does seem as if COVID-19 is more deadly than seasonal influenza; however, it is too early to draw any conclusions from the current data."

The CDC says "getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic." The CDC says that it recommends that people get the flu vaccination by the end of October. Trump didn't mention the flu vaccine in his tweet.

In addition, while many states did shut down at the height of the pandemic earlier this year, most have reopened, while others are in the process of reopening, are pausing those plans or are reversing their timelines to reopen.