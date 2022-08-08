Trump once complained that his generals weren't like Hitler's, book says

Former President Donald Trump once complained to his White House chief of staff that his generals weren't "totally loyal" like the ones under Adolf Hitler during World War II, according to a book excerpt published Monday.

“You f---ing generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked then White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to an excerpt of “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” co-authored by New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser and New York Times correspondent Peter Baker.

When Kelly asked Trump for clarification, the president reportedly replied by specifying, “The German generals in World War II."

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, then asked Trump if he knew that those generals "tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off."

According to the excerpt, Trump dismissed Kelly's historically accurate description, insisting, "No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him."

The New Yorker published the excerpt on Monday.

The exchange was described in the excerpt as “typical” of Trump’s expectation of fealty from his military officers.

On another occasion, during the summer of 2017, the authors wrote that Trump told Kelly that he wanted to hold a military parade and said: “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.”

“Those are the heroes,” Kelly reportedly protested.

NBC News has reached out to Kelly and a Trump spokesman for comment.

Kelly joined the Trump administration in 2017 as homeland security secretary and later became White House chief of staff. He left about midway through Trump's presidency.

Other portions of the book excerpt focused on Gen. Mark Milley, who has served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 2019. The forthcoming books includes a resignation letter drafted by Milley after the violent clearing of Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020. Although Milley did not submit his resignation, he wrote in the draft letter that he worried Trump was “doing great and irreparable harm” to the country and had concerns about the president's "concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military."

Milley's letter also described how he didn't think Trump understood a generation that "fought against Nazism, has fought against extremism. It’s now obvious to me that you don’t understand that world order."

"In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I cannot be a party to that," Milley added.

According to the excerpt, Milley also feared Trump's "Hitler-like" espousal of election lies.

NBC News has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.