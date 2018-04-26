Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Thursday for the first time that his attorney Michael Cohen represented him as part of a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
"He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. And from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump said in a phone interview on "Fox and Friends."
Trump's mention of the scandal engulfing Cohen was part of a breathless and nearly half-hour, free-flowing rant on the cable news show, in which the president touched on everything from North Korea to rapper Kanye West to Dr. Ronny Jackson, who had moments earlier withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Meanwhile, on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Trump's comment as a "hugely damaging admission." He said he plans to use thie revelation in his case against Trump and Cohen, and expects federal prosecutors, who are investigating Cohen, to do so as well.
"Another gift from the heavens in this case," Avenatti said. "They keep coming. I don't know how I've fallen into such good luck in this case, but I'm going to take it."
The president denied on "Fox and Friends" having anything to do with Cohen's business after the attorney's office and hotel room were raided this month by the FBI.
But it's Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before Election Day in 2016 that may be of interest in the investigation.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One earlier this month that he was not aware of any payment by Cohen to Daniels, and saying, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."
Daniels claims that Cohen paid her the money as part of a "hush agreement" not to talk about what she describes as a one-time sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.
She believes the agreement with Trump is invalid because even though she and Cohen signed it, Trump never did. The agreement refers to Trump throughout as "David Dennison" and Clifford as "Peggy Peterson."
The true identity of "DD" is blacked out, but Avenatti has said that individual is Trump. The signature line on the agreement for "David Dennison" is blank.
Trump on Thursday was adamant that whatever federal authorities are investigating, "I've been told I'm not involved."
Trump was interested in being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team this month, but the meeting was derailed as a result of the raid, which angered the president, NBC News reported.
An interview, however, may still be on the table after a new lawyer on Trump's team, Rudy Giuliani, expressed interest this week to reopen negotiations for a meeting, according to The Washington Post.
When asked on "Fox and Friends" if he would talk to Mueller, Trump said simply: "Well, if I can."
The president, meanwhile, went full tilt on other topics — barely allowing the Fox News hosts to get a word in.
He began by mentioning Thursday is the 48th birthday of his wife and first lady, Melania Trump, and that's why he was calling in. He admitted: "Maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card."
He ping-ponged from issue to issue:
On North Korea: Trump said that CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has been nominated to be secretary of state, wasn't supposed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but that "they arranged ... while he was there to say hello."
On rapper West: "I have known Kanye a little bit, and I get along with Kanye ... but Kanye looks and sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been at the history of our country. He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it has been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment, women unemployment, the lowest it has been in now almost 19 years. He sees that stuff and he is smart."
On what grade he should get after a year in office: "I would give myself an A-plus. Nobody has done what I have been able to do, and I did it — despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn’t exist."