President Donald Trump on Sunday doubled down on criticizing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his Baltimore-area congressional district.
"Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore," he tweeted on Sunday before claiming that Cummings has "failed badly."
Sunday's outburst came after a day of heated rhetoric from the president lobbed at Cummings. Early Saturday, Trump referred to Cummings' district as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and said that "no human being would want to live there."
He continued his attacks throughout Saturday, tweeting later that night, "Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category."
"Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!" he added.
It was not clear what set of statistics Trump was referencing. As The Baltimore Sun noted Saturday, Baltimore as a whole is ranked by the FBI as the third most dangerous city in the nation. But Cummings' majority black district has more college graduates than the national average and a median income north of $50,000.
Trump's comments regarding one of America's oldest cities were swiftly rebuked by Cummings, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, prominent national Democrats and Baltimoreans.
"We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Saturday.
Trump responded to Pelosi's criticism by attacking both her and San Francisco, which she represents.
"Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore," Trump wrote. Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words!"
The president attack on Cummings comes just days after his committee voted to subpoena that personal emails and texts of top White House aides, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who are both prominent White House staffers. It also followed a press conference after former special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony in which Cummings said he is "begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on" regarding the president and his associates.
"How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country!" Trump wrote Sunday.