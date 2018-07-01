Trump: Could impose tariffs 'soon' on $200B in Chinese goods

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he could impose tariffs "very soon" on an additional $200 billion in imports from China.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday that his plans to slap taxes of up to 25 percent on Chinese imports would depend on the choices made by that country's leaders.

"To a certain extent it's going to be up to China," the president said.

The tariffs would potentially hurt U.S. companies that import everything from handbags to bicycle tires. A public comment period on the import taxes ended Thursday. China has said it's ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports, and Beijing punched back with an equal amount.