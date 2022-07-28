Trump defends hosting Saudi-backed golf tournament by falsely claiming 'nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended hosting a Saudi-funded tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., by casting doubt on any connection between Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When asked to respond to harsh criticism from families of Sept. 11 victims who are urging Americans to protest the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament, Trump suggested there was still uncertainty surrounding the attacks.

“Well, nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have,” Trump said.

Trump's comments come after the group 9/11 Justice released 30-second ad this week rebuking the tournament for being held “50 miles from Ground Zero,” and accusing golfers participating in the contest of accepting “blood money.”

The group has also highlighted an appearance Trump made on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in 2016 in which he acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks and said documents supporting that conclusion should be publicly disclosed.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were Saudi nationals. A document declassified by the FBI last year detailed contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S.

The earlier 9/11 Commission report did not find evidence that Saudi leaders were complicit in the attacks, but it did say Saudi nationals played key roles in funding Al Qaeda. The Saudi government has long denied having had any role in the attacks.

Trump’s decision to host the tournament’s marks its first contest on U.S. soil. He has rebuffed calls by protesters to cancel the event.

"I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been friends of mine for a long time," Trump said Thursday. "Many American companies, they own big percentages of many American companies and frankly what they’re doing for golf is so great."