President Donald Trump delivered a speech Thursday long on praise for America and its armed forces and devoid of the highly political content critics feared he would inject into his taxpayer-funded Fourth of July extravaganza.
Trump, who spoke for nearly an hour at his "Salute to America" military-inspired event that saw tanks parked outside the Lincoln Memorial, stocked his remarks with historical anecdotes about each branch of the military and musical interludes to allow flyovers from various aircraft roar over the large crowd gathered on the National Mall.
"Today, we come together as one nation with this very special salute to America," Trump said after taking the stage to chants of "USA." "We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States military."
"Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before," Trump added, earning loud applause.
"It is its strongest now," he said.
As the president walked out, holding hands with first lady Melania Trump, Air Force One flew over the large crowd assembled on the National Mall.
Throughout his remarks, Trump praised existing military branches and promised that “very soon, the space force” would join them.
"Someday soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars," he said.
The president also name-checked a number of prominent historical American figures like Alexander Graham Bell, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Edison and John Glenn.
"Douglass — you know — Frederick Douglass," Trump said of the 19th century African-American activist. "The great Frederick Douglass."
Trump, who received multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam War, urged young Americans to join the military, saying doing so would "make a truly great statement in life."
"You should do it," Trump said.
After, Trump invited Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper up to join him on stage. They stood on either side of Trump as he recited the heroics of members of the Coast Guard on D-Day and introduced the air assets the crowd would soon see — expected to be a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a MH-65 Dophin helicopter and a C-144 turboprop plane, according to two U.S. Defense Department officials familiar with the planning Tuesday.
The Air Force flyover was next, with two F-22 Raptor planes flanking a B-2 stealth bomber. As the roar of the planes faded, more cheers of "USA! USA!" broke out. The third flyover was courtesy of the Navy, the fourth, the Marine Corps.
Trump previewed one of those air assets as a VH-92 helicopter — soon to be the new Marine One, the presidential helicopter. The Marine Corps has said it is currently in the testing and evaluation phase in Maryland.
The Army provided the fifth flyover made up of four Apache helicopters, with the Navy Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team finishing the display.
Ahead of each flyover, Trump offered up a short history of the wartime heroics and efforts of each branch of the military, running from the Revolutionary War through the present day. When mentioning the Navy SEALs, Trump noted their involvement in the Mekong Delta during the Vietnam War, saying the Vietnamese "don’t want to see our force again."
Watch Trump kick off his 'Salute to America' in Washington, D.C.July 4, 201901:54
The president's speech came after a downpour soaked those who took the president's advice and arrived early to the event and created some uncertainty over whether the military flyovers would be able to take place as planned.
More rain and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the evening Thursday, The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that was active until 8 p.m. for parts of the nation's capital and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs, The Associated Press reported.
Critics of what Trump said would be the “show of a lifetime” raised concerns about the cost to taxpayers, the appearance of politicizing a traditionally non-partisan celebration and worries that the military is being used as a political prop.
Two Trump re-election campaign officials told NBC News Thursday that the "Salute to America" would not be documented for future campaign ads or video, calling it "entirely an official White House event."