Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump denied Wednesday night that he knew anything about a reported White House request that the military move the USS John S. McCain "out of sight" during his recent state visit to Japan.
Trump has continued to criticize McCain, a longtime political antagonist, even after the Republican senator died more than nine months ago.
The Wall Street Journal reported that it reviewed an email to Navy and Air Force officials dated May 15 that included the direction "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight." NBC News has not obtained the email.
Trump said Wednesday night on Twitter: "I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan."
FROM 2017: Families speak out after USS John S. McCain collisionAug. 22, 201701:39
The Defense Department also disputed parts of the Journal's account.
Cmdr. Nate Christensen, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Fleet, said "all ships remained in normal configuration during POTUS' visit," using a common acronym for "president of the United States."
Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, told NBC News that Shanahan wasn't aware of the directive, "nor was he aware of the concern precipitating the directive."
Shanahan addressed the Journal's report Thursday while visiting Jakarta, Indonesia. "What I read this morning was the first I had heard about it," he said.
Asked if he would start an investigation, Shanahan replied: "I need to find out a little bit more. I've just had the first glimpse of it this morning."
McCain's eldest daughter, Meghan McCain, who co-hosts the television show "The View," tweeted that Trump was "a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life."
"Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him," she continued. "It makes my grief unbearable."