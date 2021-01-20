Trump departs White House in final hours as president

President Donald Trump departed the White House by helicopter just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, on his way to a ceremonial send-off at Joint Base Andrews for his final day in office.

Trump told gathered reporters it had been a great honor and an amazing four years. Breaking with decades of tradition, Trump will not participate in the peaceful transition of power and is skipping the inauguration.

"We’ve had an amazing four years,” Trump said.

He will speak with gathered supporters before boarding Air Force One for the last time as president, en route to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The outgoing president typically departs shortly after the incoming president is sworn in. But Trump, who fought bitterly to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is skipping President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, instead opting to orchestrate his own fanfare-filled exit while he is still commander-in-chief.

Trump had the red carpet rolled out for himself at the military airfield, where a rally-like setup – complete with blasting music, American flags, and banners were set-up for his departure.

Outgoing presidents typically travel home on special air mission jets, but Trump wanted to fly home on Air Force One. As he is still president, he will travel with the nuclear codes.

Meanwhile inside the White House, staffers and movers are finalizing the transition of the residence and West Wing, packing up and disinfecting, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ahead of the Biden administration's arrival shortly after noon.