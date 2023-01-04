Trump doubles down on support for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy Wednesday morning, hours before Republicans planned to return to the floor to try again to elect a speaker.

"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAkE THE VICTORY," Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social media platform. "REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT."

Trump also spoke to some lawmakers by phone Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the calls.

For the first time in a century, the House failed to elect a speaker on its first ballot Tuesday. In each of three votes, McCarthy fell well short of the majority of the full House necessary to win the gavel. Democrats unified behind their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., while McCarthy lost 19 House Republicans on two of the ballots and 20 on the third.

It was not immediately clear what effect Trump’s redoubled public push on behalf of McCarthy would have with House Republican holdouts, but several of them are among his most loyal allies in Congress.

Trump had initially backed McCarthy publicly, but during the day Tuesday, it appeared that Trump's enthusiasm for McCarthy had waned.

Kevin McCarthy during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 3, 2023. Alex Brandon / AP

In a brief interview with NBC News, the former president declined to reiterate his support for the longtime GOP leader.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said Tuesday. "We'll see how it all works out."

But he spoke to McCarthy later Tuesday night, offering a reassurance.

"Trump has already reiterated support," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol late Tuesday. "I talked to him tonight.”

Trump, who is seeking a return to the Oval Office, runs some risk of attaching himself to another losing candidate after three consecutive elections in which Republicans failed to meet expectations at the ballot box. But the upside is clear for him: if McCarthy wins the speakership now, Trump will surely take credit for pushing the California Republican over the line.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., the only lawmaker to flip from McCarthy's camp to vote for another candidate Tuesday, said that his vote was still available.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that 'Oh it's over for Kevin,' I'm not saying that at all," Donalds said.