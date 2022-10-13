A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago

One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents that the former president had ordered the relocation of boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes out of a storage room at Trump's Florida estate.

The Washington Post first reported the employee's account on Wednesday.

When reached by NBC News, the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

The worker’s account offers new details about Trump’s actions before FBI agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to retrieve classified material from Mar-a-Lago.

In response to the Washington Post report, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich accused the Biden administration of weaponizing law enforcement.

“The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a Document Hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power,” Budowich said in a statement to NBC News. “Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records, and what materials should be classified.”

The revelation about the witness account comes just days after NBC News first reported that Trump attorney Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators last week and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case.

Sources previously told NBC News that Bobb, Trump's then-custodian of record, had signed a letter in June certifying that Trump was in compliance with a grand jury subpoena in May and no longer possessed a trove of documents with classification markings at Mar-a-Lago.

But the witness' account suggests that the boxes were moved to Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago after the subpoena was issued.

Trump has publicly insinuated without evidence that federal agents planted evidence during their search, which according to the Justice Department unearthed 100 classified, secret and top-secret documents, as well as thousands of other documents belonging to the government.