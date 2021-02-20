Trump expected to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving office

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, next week — making his first public appearance since he left office.

The full lineup of the annual gathering of conservative lawmakers and media figures has not yet been announced, but Trump is expected to close out the program on Feb. 28th, the last day of the event, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

After leaving office on Jan. 20th, Trump retreated to his Florida resort where, without a Twitter account, he has kept a relatively low profile even throughout his second impeachment trial. Trump made a series of media appearance since leaving office Wednesday with outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax after radio host Rush Limbaugh died.

Trump spoke at CPAC several times as president, often using the friendly platform to deliver some of his lengthiest speeches. In 2019, Trump spoke for more than two hours.

This year Trump is planning to address his second impeachment trial, according to one person familiar with his planning, in addition to his view on the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Trump will also take aim at President Joe Biden, the source said, with an emphasis on attacking Biden's "disastrous" amnesty and border policies.

For nearly 50 years the annual CPAC convention has been held just outside Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Maryland, but was moved to Florida this year in part to avoid strict coronavirus guidelines.

Lawmakers and attendees were forced to quarantine after last year's event following news that a person who had attended tested positive for Covid-19.