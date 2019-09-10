Breaking News Emails
By Adam Edelman
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he asked Bolton to resign after he "disagreed with many of his suggestions."
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said on Twitter.
Bolton had clashed with other top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump said that he would name a new national security adviser “next week.”
